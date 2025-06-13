Russian Embassay Marks National Day

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Ambassador of Russia to Qatar H E Dmitry Dogadkin, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps H E Ali Ibrahim Ahmed cutting a cake to mark the National Day of Russian Federation at a reception hosted by the envoy yesterday.

