Jeff Kagan, Wireless Analyst And Brand Ambassador, Opens Opportunities For Endorsement

Brand partnership in wireless, telecom and AI can help companies increase visibility and sales

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How do companies raise their profile to be better seen and heard in the noisy and competitive marketplace? Jeff Kagan is inviting senior-level executives, including CEOs and CMOs, to contact him in order to explore and discuss starting a Brand Partnership.Kagan has helped many companies over many decades to stand out and be found among customers, investors, workers and the media.If both parties decide to establish a working relationship, the Jeff Kagan endorsement adds significant value to your marketing efforts.When companies want to increase their visibility, they often use marketing, advertising, public relations and social media.However, companies still need that extra ingredient. That special edge to break through the high noise and chaos level in the marketplace. To be noticed and stand out in the marketplace.That's the reason many companies partner with well-known individuals and experts like Shaq, Mike Rowe for Pure Talk, Governor Mike Huckabee and Bill O'Reilly for Relaxium Sleep, Christina Haack (now Christina Hall) for Jacuzzi Bath Remodel and many others.A Brand Partnership involves working with a person who has built a strong, lasting brand. To help companies increase and expand their reach. To help find new customers, investors, workers, the media and more. That increased visibility in the marketplace helps companies get closer to the customer and ultimately increase sales.A Brand Ambassador can often help separate a company in the marketplace from all the competition and noise.The Brand Ambassador is an individual who represents, endorses and promotes a brand. It always enhances visibility, reputation, leadership and sales.These partnerships are often long-term relationships. They are chosen for their ability to connect with the brand's target audience and effectively communicate its values and message.Brand Ambassadors often become the face of the brand. The level of involvement is determined by client. This helps promote the brand and its products, services, and events.Brand Ambassadors help companies build relationships with customers and potential customers. They help companies build loyalty and trust.They become the external voice that helps to increase brand awareness.Often, your customers are looking for a reason to judge one company over another. To have an edge over the others.Brand Ambassadors can help accomplish this for the company.The results of working with a Brand Ambassador can include increasing sales. That means if used correctly, this relationship can pay for itself.Jeff Kagan is one of a few who have built a strong brand and trusted identity in the industry.He has become a well-known industry expert for four decades. He is one of the most widely known, respected and trusted experts in wireless, telecom, AI, pay TV and technology.“Jeff Kagan became the single most widely quoted analysts in the telecommunications industry” said Dick Martin, previous Executive VP of Public Relations at AT&T in his books“Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars”.He is also host of the“Jeff Kagan Interviews”, which is a podcast series where he interviews executives of companies.Kagan is also a top technology influencer on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn.Jeff Kagan provides insights and endorsements.Acting as a Brand Ambassador, Kagan helps companies build trust and long-term loyalty. He helps drive increased sales and revenues. He helps to promote products and services. He helps companies rise above the loud and chaotic customer noise and chaos.Kagan is the link, that helps connect the company brand to the marketplace.Brand ambassadors help brands build an authentic and trustworthy image in the marketplace by sharing their own personal experiences and insights.Contact Jeff Kagan to discuss and explore if this will work for both sides.Email: ...Website:How Jeff Kagan has built one of the strongest brands in the business:LinkedIn:Twitter (X):Jeff Kagan Columns on RCRWireless:Jeff Kagan Columns on Equities:Jeff Kagan Columns on TechNewsWorld:Search“Google News” and“Google Search” for“Jeff Kagan” to explore more of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based tech industry analyst, columnist, tech influencer, and keynote speaker with over four decades of experience. He covers and comments on companies and technological advancements, including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, quantum technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), streaming services, and much more in both B2B and B2C sectors.# # #

