PISQ Shines At Moehe Ceremony

Doha: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) marked a significant achievement at the recent Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) ceremony titled“My Values, Draw My Identity.” The event celebrated initiatives promoting identity, values, and active school-community engagement.

In a moment of great pride, Abdullah Ashraf, a student of Grade 11-A, eloquently introduced the Al Fitrah Initiative, earning high praise from Ministry officials for his insight, confidence, and clarity. Abdullah's performance stood as a testament to PISQ's commitment to nurturing thoughtful, articulate, and value-driven young leaders.

Adding to the accolades, Omer Saleem, father of Ahmad Omer (Grade 3-I), was presented with a commendation certificate by MoEHE in recognition of his valuable contribution and engagement as a parent-highlighting the strong home-school partnership that PISQ continues to cultivate.

These honours reflect the unwavering dedication of the school's leadership team under the visionary direction of Principal Ch. Muhammad Afzal, whose emphasis on excellence and values-based education has been instrumental. Special recognition is also due to the supportive Vice Principals, whose continuous encouragement and guidance play a vital role in student success.

PISQ extends heartfelt congratulations to all students, parents, and faculty involved in this proud moment. This recognition reinforces the school's mission to promote academic excellence, moral development, and community engagement on both local and national platforms.