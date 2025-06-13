Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-06-13 02:30:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 67 118 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
5 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 118 35.16 35.45 34.85 285 429
MTF CBOE 5 000 35.16 35.45 34.75 175 800
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
6 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 34.89 35.10 34.70 296 565
MTF CBOE 5 000 34.86 35.05 34.70 174 300
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
9 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 992 34.56 34.70 34.40 310 764
MTF CBOE 5 008 34.57 34.70 34.40 173 127
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
10 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.02 35.40 34.70 297 670
MTF CBOE 5 000 35.01 35.35 34.70 175 050
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
11 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.26 35.50 34.90 299 710
MTF CBOE 4 500 35.28 35.50 34.90 158 760
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 67 118 34.97 35.50 34.40 2 347 175

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 500 shares during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 June 2025 to 11 June 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 June 2025 1 200 35.00 35.10 34.90 42 000
6 June 2025 1 400 34.76 34.90 34.70 48 664
9 June 2025 500 34.44 34.50 34.30 17 220
10 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
11 June 2025 1 400 34.87 35.10 34.70 48 818
Total 4 500 156 702


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 June 2025 500 35.43 35.45 35.40 17 715
6 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
9 June 2025 300 34.50 34.50 34.50 10 350
10 June 2025 1 200 35.03 35.40 34.70 42 036
11 June 2025 400 35.40 35.50 35.30 14 160
Total 2 200 77 201

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 967 shares.

On 11 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 889 668 own shares, or 3.59% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250613E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN13062025004107003653ID1109669169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search