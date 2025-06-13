403
Decimal Point Partners With Braincube To Accelerate Entry Into The Manufacturing Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, June 13 - Decimal Point Analytics, a leading AI-powered enterprise data solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with Braincube, a productivity management system designed specifically for manufacturers. This collaboration aims to empower industrial companies in India and the Middle East to unlock hidden potential in their operations, driving cost savings, increased revenues, and improved operational efficiency.
This partnership blends Braincube's deep domain expertise in manufacturing with Decimal Point's ability to deploy scalable, data-driven technology solutions. By introducing Braincube's Productivity Management System to these key markets, Decimal Point will help customers:
Drive enterprise-wide agility: Braincube's PMS enables manufacturers to leverage existing industrial data more effectively, allowing businesses to quickly adapt to change without the need for large-scale system overhauls.
Unlock untapped potential: By incorporating AI and multivariate analysis, Braincube empowers teams to uncover the root causes of inefficiencies, revealing hidden opportunities across production lines.
Operationalise AI at scale: Braincube makes it easy to deploy AI across operations without the need for a dedicated data science team, making it an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking modernization with minimal disruption.
"Our partnership with Braincube marks a pivotal moment in Decimal Point's expansion into manufacturing," said Shailesh Dhuri, Chief Operating Officer at Decimal Point. "We are thrilled to introduce a solution that allows manufacturers in India and the Middle East to address longstanding challenges by maximising the value of their data. Braincube's unique approach to operational agility and AI-driven productivity aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering value through technology."
"We're excited to partner with Decimal Point as they expand into the manufacturing sector," said Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube. "Through Braincube's PMS, we've helped manufacturers worldwide drive operational efficiency and achieve measurable productivity gains. Decimal Point's innovative approach and deep market insights make them the perfect partner to extend our proven technology into new regions."
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a leading global provider of AI-powered data analytics, offering enterprises intelligent automation and predictive insights to drive faster, smarter decisions. We excel in financial analytics, AI-led decision support, and digital transformation, helping clients streamline operations, enhance risk oversight, and achieve sustainable growth.
Our expert teams deliver scalable, domain-specific analytics across sectors including financial services, healthcare, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and more. Headquartered in India with established hubs across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, we harness data-led innovation to transform business landscapes.
Our pursuit of innovation and excellence has earned us industry-wide recognition. Decimal Point Analytics has been featured in Dun & Bradstreet's Leading SMEs of India (2022 & 2024), named ISV of the Year by Oracle, and awarded Indian SME of the Year by IFCCI. We've also been recognized for Excellence in Innovation by ET Edge, listed among Top 10 Finance Brands by CEO Insights, and honored for our ESG and AI solutions at the Canadian RegTech Awards, Aegis Graham Bell Awards, and the MarkTech Hackathon by IFSCA.
About Braincube
Braincube is the world's leading Productivity Management System designed to help manufacturers achieve total productivity. By seamlessly integrating AI and analytics into manufacturing operations, Braincube helps teams drive continuous improvement, eliminate waste, and make smarter decisions at scale.
