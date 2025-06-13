Imagen Network's IMAGE Token Debuts On Global Exchange MEXC, Expanding Web3 Accessibility

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Imagen Network , the world's first AI-driven decentralized social platform, has announced the listing of its native utility token, IMAGE, on leading cryptocurrency exchange MEXC. This key milestone unlocks global access to Imagen's token economy, allowing more users to engage with its Web3-powered social ecosystem.







Empowering decentralized creativity through AI and blockchain innovation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The IMAGE token began trading on MEXC with strong interest from the global Web3 and crypto communities. The listing significantly boosts liquidity while offering greater access to Imagen's core features, including AI-powered content creation tools, decentralized governance, and token-based community rewards. MEXC's listing of IMAGE further validates Imagen Network's position as an innovator in merging AI with decentralized social experiences.

Built on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, IMAGE enables users to generate, own, and monetize AI-generated visuals and social content across multiple chains. The multichain token supports seamless creator engagement and fosters cross-platform utility, with applications ranging from image customization to content moderation. With MEXC's extensive reach, Imagen is now positioned for accelerated user growth and global adoption.

The MEXC listing follows recent major developments in the Imagen roadmap, including a $32 million investment commitment from KaJ Labs to scale its platform capabilities. As Imagen pushes forward with mobile development and AI tooling upgrades, the listing provides critical exposure for a broader audience to join the next generation of decentralized social interaction.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

...

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kaj Labs