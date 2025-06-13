Imagen Network's IMAGE Token Debuts On Global Exchange MEXC, Expanding Web3 Accessibility
Empowering decentralized creativity through AI and blockchain innovation.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The IMAGE token began trading on MEXC with strong interest from the global Web3 and crypto communities. The listing significantly boosts liquidity while offering greater access to Imagen's core features, including AI-powered content creation tools, decentralized governance, and token-based community rewards. MEXC's listing of IMAGE further validates Imagen Network's position as an innovator in merging AI with decentralized social experiences.
Built on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, IMAGE enables users to generate, own, and monetize AI-generated visuals and social content across multiple chains. The multichain token supports seamless creator engagement and fosters cross-platform utility, with applications ranging from image customization to content moderation. With MEXC's extensive reach, Imagen is now positioned for accelerated user growth and global adoption.
The MEXC listing follows recent major developments in the Imagen roadmap, including a $32 million investment commitment from KaJ Labs to scale its platform capabilities. As Imagen pushes forward with mobile development and AI tooling upgrades, the listing provides critical exposure for a broader audience to join the next generation of decentralized social interaction.
About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.
Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
...
Social Media
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Kaj Labs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment