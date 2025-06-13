Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan Back Together After Decades For 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'

In a heartwarming reunion that has delighted Bollywood fans, legendary actor Dharmendra and star Arbaaz Khan will be sharing screens together after 27 years for their upcoming film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'.

The duo last appeared together in the 1998 hit 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' is produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, CMD of Pearl Group of Companies and owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt. Ltd. The story of the movie and the lyrics of the songs in the film are written by Ronnie Rodrigues.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the film's muhurat ceremony was recently held in Mumbai in the presence of several stars.

The launch was graced by renowned actors and personalities, including Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, Ganesh Acharya, Kangana Sharma, Sudhakar Sharma, Vijay Madaye, Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, Udit Narayan, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd and Sonu Baggad.

As per the press note, veteran singer Udit Narayan performed an unreleased song from the film at the event.

Dharmendra praised the film, saying, "'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' is like a 'mix veg'-full of flavors and entertainment. My best wishes to Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team. I had a great time working with Arbaaz Khan earlier in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', and I'm excited about this new journey together," as quoted in a press note.

Arbaaz Khan also shared his happiness of sharing screens with Dharmendra, saying that working with the legendary actor again feels like his film journey has now come a "full circle".

"It's an honour to be back on set with Dharam ji. He is an institution in himself, and our journey now feels like it has come full circle."I wish Ronnie Rodrigues and the entire cast and crew all the very best. Ronnie's sons are also part of the film, and I'm excited about the story, characters, and script," said Arbaaz as quoted by the press note.

Under the banner of PBC Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., the film is directed by Sabir Sheikh, with Keerti Kadam as Associate Producer, Nisar Akhtar as Writer, Dilip Sen- Sameer Sen as Music Director, Naushad Parkar as DOP, Mohan Baggad as Action Director, Himanshu Jhunjhunwala as Executive Producer, and Ekta Jain as Casting Director.

The film is set to begin its shooting schedule soon and is expected to hit theatres in November 2025, as noted in a press note shared by the makers of 'Maine Pyar Kiya Phir Se'. (ANI)