Moonrig Launches 'Moonbase Analyst Platform,' Rewards Analysts $10K+/Year For Reviewing Web3 Projects

Anand Ramamoorthy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moonrig has announced the launch of an analyst portal in which experts can review and rate Web3 projects in exchange for exclusive rewards.

Moonrig is a decentralized Web3 intelligence platform empowering investors, analysts, and institutions with tools backed by crowd-powered research, AI tools, and real-time insights that are beneficial for all stakeholders including financial analysts, KOLs, Web3 projects, investors, launchpads, and exchanges.

The Moonbase Analyst Platform is an extension of this dedication to excellence, offering analysts an opportunity to be rewarded to the tune of $10,000+ annually through review rewards and promoting credible research across social media channels such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Telegram.

This initiative addresses a growing demand for reliable and unbiased assessments in an increasingly noisy and fragmented crypto ecosystem. Over 417 analysts pre-registered during Moonrig's teaser campaign - a clear signal of demand for credible, incentive-aligned intelligence infrastructure in Web3.

Analysts can now sign-up for free at and attempt the 3-stage assessment process to get onboarded as a Moonrig Verified Analyst.

“We're empowering analysts to monetize their expertise while bringing transparency to Web3, this is about shifting influence away from hype and back into the hands of real research and insight. We're turning data into value, for both users and the projects being evaluated.” said Anand Ramamoorthy , CMO at Moonrig.

Moonbase further advances transparency in Web3 while deepening the roots of the Web3 community. The platform will feature a wealth of community and authority-boosting features. For example, verified analysts will receive exclusive badges and can list Moonrig as a credential on their LinkedIn profiles.

Moonbase already has ten live projects available for review, including DeFi, NFT, and blockchain infrastructure startups. When it comes to finding bias-resistant insights across risk, potential, tech strength, and community sentiment, there are no platforms that compare to Moonrig's Moonbase. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT MOONRIG

Moonrig is a decentralized Web3 intelligence platform that empowers investors, analysts, and institutions with the tools they need to turn intelligence into strategy. With crowd-powered research, AI-driven portfolio tools, and real-time insights, Moonrig simplifies the complexities of decentralized investing - making data-driven decision-making accessible to all. Learn more at

