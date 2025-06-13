Google Outage Hits Gmail, Spotify, Drive, Meet And More Services Restored

Google Cloud services have been fully restored after a significant outage disrupted platforms and applications for several hours on June 12. According to the business, a malfunction in Google Cloud's identity and access management (IAM) systems caused the outage, which impacted a large number of Google products and third-party services.

Throughout Google's ecosystem, the interruption caused services to go down, including Google Search, Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and Lens. There were additional disruptions and service failures for third-party platforms that depend on Google Cloud, such as well-known applications like Spotify and Discord.

When people from all around the world started reporting the outage in the early hours of June 12, it immediately caused concern. The magnitude of the problem was demonstrated by the tens of thousands of reports that were submitted to outage-tracking systems at its height. Businesses and consumers that depend on Google's services for communication, teamwork, and entertainment experienced daily disruptions due to the outage.

Google on root cause of outage

Google claims that a malfunction in its IAM components, a crucial service in charge of confirming and controlling access throughout Google's ecosystem, caused the outage. A series of service failures were triggered by the misconfiguration, rendering several platforms inaccessible. In a status update, Google Cloud stated that "our engineers found the root cause and quickly implemented the necessary mitigations to resolve the issue."

Following the implementation of mitigating steps throughout its ecosystem, Google verified the restoration of service. "Every service has fully recovered from the outage. After our internal inquiry is over, we will release a comprehensive analysis. While we resolved this issue, we appreciate your patience," the business stated.

Google has promised to provide a thorough postmortem while it conducts a thorough investigation into the issue, offering a comprehensive understanding of what went wrong and how outages might be prevented in the future. In order to put precautions in place against future service interruptions, the company's experts are now evaluating every facet of the outage.