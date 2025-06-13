Climate Green Melbourne Delivers Smarter Heating And Cooling Solutions For Sustainable

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 11, 2025 11:01 pm - Whether it's preparing your home for Melbourne's cold winters or staying cool during the heatwaves, Climate Green provides long-lasting, cost-effective solutions that serve the needs of families, landlords, and property developers alike.

As energy prices rise and climate-conscious living becomes a growing priority for Victorian homeowners, Climate Green, an Accredited Provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) Program, is leading the way with high-efficiency heating and cooling systems designed to reduce emissions, lower bills, and improve home comfort across Melbourne.

With a wide range of expertly installed solutions-including split systems, multi-head split systems, reverse cycle units, and ducted systems-Climate Green is helping households transition to smarter, cleaner temperature control technologies backed by government rebates of up to $7,000.

“Our goal is to make energy-efficient heating and cooling accessible to every Melbourne home,” says Manish Pasham, spokesperson for Climate Green.“We take the hassle out of upgrading by managing everything from consultation to installation to rebate paperwork, all while delivering top-tier service and system performance.”

The Climate Green Advantage

Climate Green stands out in a competitive market by offering:

- VEU-Approved Installations – Eligible systems qualify for significant government rebates

- Expert Guidance – Free consultations and tailored recommendations based on household needs

- Trusted Service – Licensed technicians delivering fast, clean, and fully compliant installations

- Eco-Efficient Results – All systems are designed to reduce energy consumption and emissions



Heating and Cooling Options Available:

Reverse Cycle Split Systems – Ideal for targeted comfort in single or multi-room setups

Ducted Heating & Cooling – Best for whole-home solutions with zoning options

Multi-Split Systems – One outdoor unit powering multiple indoor units, perfect for homes with limited outdoor space

VEU-Compliant Upgrades – Rebates available for replacing old gas or electric systems

Ready to Upgrade?

Now is the perfect time to switch to a modern, energy-smart system with the help of Climate Green's expert team. Take advantage of the VEU Program and enjoy a more comfortable home while saving money and the environment.

About Climate Green

Climate Green is a Melbourne-based, VEU Accredited energy solutions provider committed to delivering clean, efficient, and future-ready heating, cooling, and solar installations. With thousands of satisfied customers and a growing presence in Victoria, the company is redefining home energy standards-one installation at a time.

