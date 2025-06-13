Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mongolian President's Chief Of Staff Appointed As New PM

Mongolian President's Chief Of Staff Appointed As New PM


2025-06-13 12:06:23
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Jun 13 (NNN-APA) – Gombojav Zandanshatar, was today, appointed as Mongolia's new Prime Minister, at the proposal of the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP).

Zandanshatar's appointment was approved by a vote of 92.3 percent, in the country's 126-seat parliament, or the State Great Khural.– NNN-APA

