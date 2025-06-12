Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
127 Years Of Independence. A Legacy Of Strength. A Community We Cherish.

2025-06-12 11:27:52
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

As the Republic of the Philippines celebrates its 127th Independence Day, Al Ansari Exchange extends its sincere greetings to the Filipino community in the UAE and around the world.

The contributions of Filipinos to the UAE's social and economic development are profound. Across sectors and professions, their commitment, skill, and integrity continue to leave a lasting impact - strengthening industries, uplifting communities, and fostering enduring ties between nations.

At Al Ansari Exchange, we recognise and deeply value this partnership. The Philippines stands among our most significant remittance corridors, not only in numbers but in the strength of the relationships built over decades of trust. We remain committed to serving this vibrant community with efficient, secure, and accessible financial services supporting their efforts to provide for their families and build better futures.

On this important occasion, we celebrate the spirit of independence and the enduring bond we share with the Filipino community.

To our Filipino colleagues,
customers, and partners - Mabuhay!

