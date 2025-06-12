RFS HR Consultancy Sees Surge In Demand As UAE Firms Rush To Meet Emiratisation Targets
Companies in the UAE are accelerating recruitment efforts to comply with tightening Emiratisation mandates and address critical talent shortages across key industries.
With stricter nationalisation policies in place and penalties for non-compliance, businesses in sectors such as construction, oil and gas, finance, healthcare, and logistics are facing mounting pressure to meet localisation quotas. The push comes alongside a surge in demand for mid-to-senior-level professionals, driven by rapid digital transformation and evolving business needs.
Human resource consultancies are playing a pivotal role in helping firms navigate the competitive hiring landscape. Specialized services, including high-volume recruitment, executive search, and compliance-driven workforce planning, are in high demand as organizations strive to balance business objectives with regulatory requirements.
“Companies are under significant pressure to fill roles with qualified Emirati talent while addressing sector-specific skill gaps,” said an industry expert.
“Strategic recruitment partners are essential to ensuring compliance without compromising on quality.”
The UAE and broader GCC region continue to prioritise national employment, with governments enforcing stricter localization measures. As a result, HR consultancies with expertise in regulatory frameworks and talent acquisition are becoming indispensable to private sector firms.
The trend highlights the growing intersection of workforce development and economic policy, as businesses adapt to an increasingly regulated employment market.
