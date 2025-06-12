Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EURCHF Wave Analysis 12 June 2025


2025-06-12 11:06:39
EURCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– EURCHF reversed from the resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.9300

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.9410 (which has been reversing the price from April), the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from April.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the (c)-wave of the previous ABC correction ii.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9300 (which stopped earlier waves b and ii).

Legal Disclaimer:
