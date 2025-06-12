Schneider Electric Launches Tesys Deca Advanced Starters In India To Boost Efficiency And Sustainability

MENAFN - GetNews) Schneider Electric, a firm specialising in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of its next-generation TeSys Deca Advanced 115A and 150A motor starters in India.

The new contactors are engineered to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and operational reliability across industrial sectors, reinforcing the company's focus on delivering smart and durable solutions for the future.

The TeSys Deca Advanced range is designed to significantly reduce environmental impact, achieving a 22 percent reduction in CO2 emissions thanks to its sustainable green design. It also promises extended product life at the customer end, making it ideal for demanding and harsh operating conditions. Industries such as manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and mining are expected to benefit from its robust performance and optimised energy usage.

According to Nikhil Pathak, Vice President of Digital Energy and Power Products at Schneider Electric, Greater India, innovation at Schneider Electric is about creating lasting value not just through technology, but by prioritising sustainability and reliability. He stated that the TeSys Deca Advanced products are smart, easy to deploy, and capable of withstanding even the toughest environments. This, he noted, reflects the company's long-term commitment to operational excellence and energy savings for industries across India.

The newly launched contactors are optimised for use with high-efficiency motors, offering improved performance across a broad range of industrial applications. They also streamline operations for OEMs and system integrators by simplifying the reference architecture by 80 percent and enabling up to 20 percent savings in workload. This supports quicker integration and faster time-to-market for machine and panel builders.

Now available through Schneider Electric's authorised distributors and channel partners across the country, the TeSys Deca Advanced 115A and 150A contactors mark another milestone in the company's drive to provide cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation and energy management. Schneider Electric continues to position itself as a global enabler of smart industries and sustainable infrastructure, with a presence in over 100 countries and an ecosystem of more than 150,000 employees worldwide.

As industries across India accelerate toward digitalisation and sustainability, Schneider Electric's latest offering is set to play a crucial role in helping customers improve uptime, reduce emissions, and meet evolving energy demands efficiently.