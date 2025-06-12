Ecosense Launches“My Radon Analysis” For Smart, DIY Radon Testing At Home

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new service translates real-time results into personalized action, eliminating lab fees and service appointments.

San Jose, CA - June 12th, 2025 - Ecosense , the innovator in radon detection technology, is launching My Radon Analysis, a smart new service offered through the EcoQube mobile app. This complimentary feature provides homeowners with a simple, user-friendly, step-by-step do-it-yourself (DIY) radon testing experience, including expert-assisted results and EPA-aligned recommendations in 72 hours - no lab charge, no service visit, and no guessing involved.

Seamlessly integrated with every EcoQube , My Radon Analysis is designed to be easier to use, easier to understand, and take action, all through its intuitive app interface. Users receive comprehensive 72-hour test results, detailing hourly radon readings and visual trends. The new feature provides personalized, EPA-aligned recommendations tailored to their unique radon results, empowering homeowners to make informed decisions on what to do next. It also offers professional tips for optimal EcoQube device placement to ensure the most accurate readings, alongside insights into how variations in weather trends, such as temperature, humidity, rain, wind, and pressure, can affect indoor radon levels. Users are notified by e-mail upon test completion or in the event of a test failure. Additionally, users can conveniently view all their test results directly on the mobile app and on a secure online dashboard.

Ecosense created My Radon Analysis to empower consumers to overcome conventional barriers to radon testing, such as lengthy lab lead times, uninterpretable data, and insufficient follow-up advice, by building a simple, single-source solution synced with daily life.

According to Insoo Park , Founder and CEO of Ecosense, the launch represents a major step forward in proactive home safety.“Our goal has always been simplifying radon detection without compromising accuracy or guidance. With My Radon Analysis, we're helping families go beyond numbers. We help them understand their radon levels and take action. Radon exposure is a health risk, but is easily controlled with the right equipment. This factor provides homeowners with certainty, confidence, and control. All homes are deserving of that surety.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas and the most common cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Although perilous, radon is frequently underemphasized due to a lack of inexpensive and actionable tests. My Radon Analysis fills the void by pairing a high-quality, patented radon sensor with easy-to-understand, straightforward insights and advice that encourage informed choices.

With this release, Ecosense continues to pursue its overarching mission of minimizing radon-related health risks through education, innovation, and community involvement. Households can now monitor indoor air quality with confidence, employing a tried-and-tested method backed by science and real-time data.

To learn more about EcoQube and My Radon Analysis, go to products/ecoqube . For additional information or to talk to our press office, contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at ... .

About Ecosense

Ecosense operates from the center of Silicon Valley as a reliable company that provides professional and consumer radon detection and monitoring solutions. Ecosense uses patented ion chamber technology to provide immediate, accurate readings, which take only minutes instead of days. The EcoQube smart radon monitor from Ecosense received recognition as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021 and earned a CES Innovation Awards Honoree status. The University of Michigan and Kansas State University validated Ecosense's technology. At the same time, the 2023 Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP) study identified the company as the industry leader in detection accuracy.