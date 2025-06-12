South Korea's Boryeong Mud Festival Returns In 2025 With World-Class Entertainment, Wellness, And Cultural Immersion

2024 K-POP Performance Highlights @Boryeong Festival Tourism Foundation.

From July 25 to August 10, 2025, South Korea's iconic Boryeong Mud Festival returns to Daecheon Beach, drawing visitors from around the globe for two weeks of mud-soaked fun, wellness, and entertainment. Since its launch in 1998, the festival has attracted over two million attendees, earning worldwide fame for its mineral-rich mud.

Festival-goers can dive into the Mud Experience Zone, featuring giant mud slides, sprawling mud pools, and friendly mud-based competitions. Families and pet owners are also welcome, with dedicated Kids and Pet Zones ensuring everyone can join in the festivities. For those seeking adventure, unique experiences such as the Jeep Track and Sky Bike are also available.

Daecheon Beach, the jewel of Korea's west coast, offers the perfect backdrop for the festivities. Visitors can relax on its sandy shores or look to the skies for a highlight of the festival: a breathtaking air show by the Republic of Korea Air Force's elite Black Eagles aerobatic team.







Beyond the mud, the festival celebrates local culture and entrepreneurship. The Boryeong Specialties Market and the Youth Booth-run by local business owners under 45-showcase regional snacks, handmade accessories, and artisanal goods, giving visitors a taste of Boryeong's vibrant community. For those seeking rejuvenation, the Boryeong Mud Theme Park offers spa treatments and mud massages using government-certified, mineral-rich mud sourced from pristine local waters.

The festival's grand finale promises star-studded entertainment, with headline K-pop concerts sponsored by M-Countdown on Thursday, August 7, and K-Pop Super Live on Saturday, August 9, at the Mud Expo Plaza.

Tickets for the Mud Experience Zone start at 14,000 KRW for adults on weekends, and early bird discounts are available for 11,200 KRW until June 25. Just two hours from Seoul by KTX or bus, Boryeong is easily accessible for international visitors.

With its unique blend of fun, culture, and wellness, the Boryeong Mud Festival remains a must-visit summer event. Follow the excitement on social media with #BoryeongMudFestival and get ready to dive into South Korea's signature celebration in 2025.

