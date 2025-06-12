Urban Edge Network And Florida Memorial University Extend Groundbreaking Multimedia Partnership Through 2028

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JUNE 12, 2025 - Urban Edge Network (UEN) and Florida Memorial University (FMU) proudly announce the extension of their multimedia licensing agreement for an additional three years, solidifying their dynamic partnership through 2028. UEN will continue serving as FMU's exclusive streaming network partner, providing a dedicated platform for showcasing FMU athletics and student life content on the HBCU+ channel.

This renewed collaboration ensures FMU's presence remains strong across UEN's vast connected TV (CTV) distribution footprint, which reaches approximately 115 million U.S. households. With FMU located in the Miami Designated Market Area (DMA) - the sixth-largest in the nation-this strategic positioning offers unparalleled opportunities to engage diverse audiences, particularly within African-American and Hispanic communities.

The partnership continues to enhance the visibility of FMU's vibrant campus life and athletic programs while aligning with UEN's recently expanded relationship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), further broadening its reach and representation across minority-serving institutions.

“We're proud to extend our relationship with Florida Memorial University, a partner that continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum and vision,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network.“Operating in the heart of Miami allows us to deliver meaningful, targeted content that resonates with African-American and Hispanic audiences, elevating FMU's voice and celebrating its impact in the community and beyond.”

“This partnership is not just about streaming sports - it's about telling our story,” said FMU Interim President William McCormick.“Through UEN, we amplify the excellence of our students, the energy of our campus, and the legacy of our institution to a national audience. This renewed agreement is a powerful tool in our mission to transform lives and uplift communities.”

This renewed agreement underscores both UEN's and FMU's shared commitment to telling authentic stories and expanding access to culturally relevant media, while supporting the next generation of student-athletes, creators, and community leaders.