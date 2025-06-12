Temasek Reportedly Invests In AI Infrastructure Partnership Led By Microsoft, Blackrock: Retail Finds No Reason To Cheer
Singapore's state investment firm Temasek has reportedly joined the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), a consortium led by Microsoft (MSFT), BlackRock (BLK), and MGX, to invest in artificial intelligence infrastructure.
According to a Reuters report, the collaboration aims to address the growing demand for AI technologies by developing essential data centers and energy facilities, primarily in the United States.
The partnership's goal is to initially invest over $30 billion in AI-related projects, with plans to mobilize up to $100 billion, including debt financing, to support these initiatives.
Temasek's participation in the AIP aligns with its strategic focus on investing in sectors poised for significant growth and transformation.
While Temasek did not disclose the financial details of its investment, the firm's involvement highlights its commitment to supporting the development of critical infrastructure for technological advancements.
As of March 31, 2024, Temasek managed a net portfolio value of S$389 billion ($304 billion), reflecting its capacity to undertake substantial investments in global initiatives.
Established in September 2024, the AI Infrastructure Partnership is one of the world's largest efforts to invest in the infrastructure required to power AI applications like ChatGPT.
The consortium includes founding partners such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Elon Musk's xAI.
The partnership focuses on building and expanding data centers and energy facilities to meet the increasing computational and energy needs of AI technologies.
By mobilizing substantial private capital, the AIP aims to enhance American competitiveness in AI and ensure the development of sustainable and secure infrastructure to support the growth of AI-driven applications.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Microsoft remained in 'bearish' territory.
Microsoft stock has gained over 13% year-to-date and 8% in the last 12 months.MSFT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:20 p.m. ET on Jun.12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Retail sentiment toward BlackRock remained in 'bearish' territory as well.BLK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:20 p.m. ET on Jun.12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
BlackRock stock has lost over 3% in 2025 and gained over 28% in the last 12 months.
