Trump Signs Resolutions To Roll Back California's EV Mandate, Says 'They Are Never Coming Back'

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed three resolutions to end California's electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

During the bill signing ceremony at the White House, Trump took aim at the alleged impact of California's automotive rules that aimed to phase out internal combustion engine-powered (ICE) vehicles by 2035.

“It's been a disaster for this country,” Trump said during his address.

California's plan had been adopted by 11 states, representing a third of the U.S. auto market.

“We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating California's electric vehicle mandate,” Trump said.“They're never coming back,” he added, referring to the state's EV mandate.

Trump attacked the state's plans, saying they made it complex for companies to build cars.“They can't build 19 different cars called the same thing.”

“Under the previous administration, the federal government gave left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry, all over the country, all over the world,” he added.

Trump's announcement comes after the Senate voted in May to block California's EV mandate. This allowed the President to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Biden administration.

This waiver allowed California to mandate at least 80% EVs on the roads by 2035.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the Senate vote at the time, calling it illegal.

“We won't stand by as Trump Republicans make America smoggy again. We're going to fight this unconstitutional attack on California in court.”

This also comes days after a public feud between Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and President Trump.

Following a spate of posts by Musk on X calling him out, Trump said the Tesla CEO is upset with him due to EV incentives being axed. Musk eventually expressed regret, saying some of his posts“went too far.”

Trump's tax bill would cut EV credits worth $7,500 for buyers of some Tesla models and other EVs by the end of 2025, seven years ahead of schedule.

Tesla stock was trading 0.13% higher at the time of writing.

Shares of General Motors and Toyota, which lobbied against the California EV mandate, were trading in the red.

While GM stock was down 1.5%, Toyota's stock fell 0.5%,

