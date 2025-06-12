IMAX Expands Stock Buyback Program By $100M: Retail Traders Shift To Neutral Ground

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is ramping up its commitment to return capital to shareholders with a fresh $100 million boost to its ongoing stock buyback initiative.

The board of directors approved the expansion, increasing the total share repurchase authorization to $500 million while also extending the program's end date by one year to June 30, 2027.

The updated authorization leaves roughly $250 million still available for share buybacks.

The initiative, originally launched in mid-2017, has already led to the repurchase of 15.1 million shares, trimming the company's total outstanding shares by nearly 23%.

Under the plan, IMAX may execute buybacks on the open market or through private negotiations.

IMAX is an immersive entertainment tech that blends software, design, and hardware to deliver experiences that transport viewers far beyond the traditional moviegoing experience.

In May, IMAX revealed that“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” earned $31 million across its global network, marking the largest IMAX worldwide launch in the nearly 30-year history of Tom Cruise's legendary action series.

For the first quarter (Q1), the company's revenue increased 10% year-on-year (YoY) to $86.7 million, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $84.15 million, as per Finchat data.

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 also surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.11.

IMAX achieved a Q1 box office milestone with $298 million in revenue, up 12% YoY, driven by a varied international film lineup led by“Ne Zha 2,” its top-grossing release ever in China.

The company held $97 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of March.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMAX changed to 'neutral' from 'bearish' the previous day.

IMAX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Jun.12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

IMAX stock has gained over 10% in 2025 and over 80% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.