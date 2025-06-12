Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BYD Reportedly Plans $20B Europe Push While Warning China's EV Price War Is 'Not Sustainable'

BYD Reportedly Plans $20B Europe Push While Warning China's EV Price War Is 'Not Sustainable'


2025-06-12 07:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

BYD (BYDDY) reportedly plans to spend up to $20 billion expanding its presence in Europe over the coming years, a senior executive said, even as the company navigates intense price competition in its home market of China.

BYD's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 3.5% in midday trade on Thursday. 

Executive Vice President Stella Li told Bloomberg News in London that the company's aggressive international push will continue, with a sharp focus on Europe.

BYD's rising market share in countries like Germany, the U.K., and Italy is being driven by an expanding dealer network, competitively priced models, and strong demand for plug-in hybrids.

“We want to make sure it's successful in the long run,” Li said, noting that BYD is also investing heavily in after-sales service to boost brand familiarity and customer retention.“If we decide to do something, we put all our resources behind it.”

In May, the company surpassed Tesla (TSLA) in European deliveries, aided by a broader model lineup. BYD currently sells around nine to ten models in the region, compared to Tesla's four.

Despite its global expansion, BYD is showing signs of strain in China's saturated EV market, where it helped lead a wave of steep price cuts. Li said the ongoing price war is“very extreme” and“not sustainable,” though she did not confirm whether BYD would scale back on discounting.

Her comments follow a rare intervention by Beijing, which earlier this month summoned auto executives and warned companies against selling below cost or offering“unreasonable” incentives

BYD's stock has gained more than 56% this year and over 83% in the last 12 months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Tesla Alleges Ex-Optimus Engineer Stole Robotic Tech Secrets, Founded Competing Firm

MENAFN12062025007385015968ID1109668286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search