Club Car And U.S. LSPTV Coalition Join Congressman Rick Allen In Testimony Before ITC As Final Trade Ruling Nears

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Club Car leaders appeared before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) in Washington, D.C., to provide testimony as part of the Commission's final hearing in the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) case concerning low-speed vehicle imports from China.

The hearing is a critical step in the ITC's final determination on whether illegally dumped and subsidized imports of Chinese golf cars and personal transportation vehicles have materially harmed the U.S. industry.

"On a level playing field, U.S. companies can out-innovate and out-compete anyone in the world," said Congressman Rick Allen. "However, when foreign companies-with government backing-violate international trade rules and flood the U.S. market with dumped and subsidized products, the playing field is far from even."

Club Car leaders provided firsthand evidence of the injury caused by unfair trade practices, including lost sales, price suppression, and competitive disruption in both the consumer personal transportation and golf fleet markets.

"We cut, bend, and weld that aluminum inside the four walls of our Augusta, GA manufacturing location to create the structural frame and chassis for every vehicle we sell," said Mark Wagner, Club Car President and CEO (Retiring). "We had to take a stand to protect the American workers who build our cars every day to support their families and have experienced lower take home pay."

The Commerce Department has already issued a preliminary determination confirming that Chinese manufacturers benefit from significant government subsidies and sell products in the U.S. at less than fair value. The ITC's upcoming ruling will determine whether duties will be imposed for the next five years.

"Chinese producers are flooding the market with lookalike vehicles at artificially low prices-and the consequences have been real for our business, our employees, and our dealers," said Mark Rickell, Club Car, Vice President of Sales – Americas. "There is no portion of the market that is insulated. As U.S. producers lose market share and price competition intensifies, the economics of producing each unit worsen. This is unsustainable."

Representatives of a broader U.S. manufacturing coalition advocating for fair competition and enforcement of U.S. trade laws also provided testimony during the hearing.

"We appreciate the Commission's thorough and objective review of the facts," said Wagner. "We are confident the evidence clearly shows that these imports have harmed our industry and threaten the long-term viability of U.S. innovation and jobs."

Club Car is working closely with industry partners and federal authorities to uphold fair trade practices and protect American manufacturing.

About Club Car:

With a history of superior design and performance that spans over six decades, Club Car is the leader in the clubhouse and the gold standard for small-wheel vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, Club Car is known for quality craftmanship which ensures long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. Though its legacy is rooted in golf fleet and golf operations, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include vehicles for commercial, personal and street-legal low speed use. The Club Car Vehicle Group also includes the luxury electric vehicle brand, Garia, and lightweight electric utility vehicle brand, Melex. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Club Car, LLC

