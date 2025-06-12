NSSC Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - NSSC
LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. ("Napco" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between February 5, 2024, and February 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 24, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Napco expressed confidence in its growth projections based on customer demand for hardware products. The Company announced financial results for the second quarter on February 3, 2025, revealing a reduction of sales for hardware products despite its previous optimism. The Company blamed this sales shortfall on "reduced sales from 2 of the company's larger distributors." The Company then pulled back their long-term EBITDA margin target of 45%, explaining it "didn't know" if the target was achievable.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
