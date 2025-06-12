Introducing The Next Level Of Security: Cloudibn Expands With 24X7 Managed SOC Services

CloudIBN: SOC Services

24x7 SOC Services by CloudIBN delivers continuous cybersecurity defence with AI-driven detection & experts, helping businesses stay ahead of evolving threats.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to elevate enterprise cybersecurity, CloudIBN, a global leader in managed cloud and security solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with a powerful new offering: 24x7 SOC Services . This strategic advancement represents a transformative leap in CloudIBN's commitment to delivering full-spectrum protection, enabling businesses to detect, respond, and neutralize cyber threats in real-time-every hour, every day. As global cyberattacks increase in frequency and complexity, the need for continuous security monitoring and expert incident response has become not just a recommendation but a necessity. CloudIBN's enhanced SOC Service designed to meet this challenge head-on.Why 24x7 SOC is Critical in Today's Digital LandscapeModern businesses operate in a hyper-connected world-where remote work, cloud infrastructure, and digital applications are the norm. Unfortunately, these advancements also bring increased exposure to cyber threats that often strike outside standard business hours. CloudIBN's 24x7 Managed SOC ensures that threats are identified and mitigated before they cause disruption, even during nights, weekends, and holidays.Is your organization protected after business hours? Book a free security consultation today with CloudIBN's SOC experts:How CloudIBN's SOC Security Services WorkCloudIBN's Security Operations Center (SOC) provides real-time monitoring, analysis, and rapid incident response, using a combination of cutting-edge technology and skilled cybersecurity professionals. The Managed SOC is fully equipped to handle threats across various platforms-on-premises, cloud, and hybrid.Key Features Include:1. 24/7 Threat Detection: Constant surveillance of systems, networks, and applications.2. Proactive Threat Hunting: Analysts identify anomalies and proactively track malicious behavior.3. SIEM & Log Management: Advanced Security Information and Event Management for event correlation and alerts.4. Automated Response Integration: Integration with SOAR tools to streamline response time.5. Detailed Incident Reports: Comprehensive insights for compliance and root-cause analysis.CloudIBN's SOC teams work in tandem with your internal IT or security departments to build a seamless line of defense tailored to your unique infrastructure.Security Operations Center Services with Global Standards:At the core of CloudIBN's SOC offering is its globally distributed, state-of-the-art security operations centre Services framework-engineered to provide uninterrupted coverage and compliance assurance.These centres are staffed with certified analysts and threat response professionals who follow global security frameworks such as NIST, ISO 27001, and MITRE ATT&CK. This global infrastructure allows CloudIBN to scale services for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.Need continuous, expert threat coverage? Talk to our SOC specialists to design a custom solution:What Makes CloudIBN the Ideal SOC PartnerWith over a decade of experience in cloud, DevOps, and cybersecurity, CloudIBN has a proven track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions that prioritize performance, compliance, and security.Why Choose CloudIBN for SOC Security Services?1. Certified Cybersecurity Team: Including CEH, CISSP, and CISM professionals.2. Industry Experience: Securing businesses in healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, logistics, and beyond.3. Custom Engagement Models: Flexible pricing, tailored SLAs, and scalable infrastructure.4. Integrated Security Strategy: SOC is combined with broader cloud, compliance, and data protection services.Addressing Modern Security Challenges ProactivelyCloudIBN's SOC expansion is a direct response to the rising volume and sophistication of threats such as ransomware, insider attacks, and supply chain compromises. With SOC Security Services available 24x7, businesses can take a proactive stance-shifting from reactive firefighting to strategic threat prevention. From endpoint detection to insider threat monitoring, CloudIBN's SOC delivers layered protection aligned with real-world scenarios.This expanded 24x7 SOC Audit Services offering marks a significant milestone in strengthening enterprise cybersecurity. Combining cutting-edge technology, expert analysts, and global coverage, it empowers organizations to detect, respond to, and neutralize threats at any time. With tailored solutions built around industry best practices and compliance standards, businesses can confidently safeguard their digital assets while maintaining operational resilience. Embracing proactive, continuous protection, this service positions organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Schedule a consultation today to experience the future of security operations.VAPT Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

