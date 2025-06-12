Carrier Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 8, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on July 21, 2025.

