Restaurant Technologies Adds To Its Trophy Case

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Restaurant Technologies wins their fourth“Best Places to Work Award” from the Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies has been named a“Best Place to Work” by the Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal for the fourth time and its first time receiving the award in consecutive years highlighting the collaborative, driven, and connected culture that has been built by the leading commercial kitchen automation company.

The national leader in commercial kitchen automation received an impressive overall engagement score of 88.46 out of 100 in an independent third-party survey of its workforce. Nearly 80% of employees were categorized as“highly engaged,” with another 18% considered“moderately engaged.” Only three employees were considered“disengaged.”

“Our winning culture is a reflection of our 5Cs values that we all bring to life together: customer, character, commitment, courage, and community are not just words on paper for us,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO of Restaurant Technologies.“We are driven by our commitment to each other, our customers, and the positive impact of the work on the world around us.”

According to the survey, 88% of employees agreed that they will be recognized for contributing to their company's success. For the second year in a row, employees noted that the best word that describes Restaurant Technologies was“collaborative.” The anonymous responses spoke to a culture that embraces an entrepreneurial approach and promotes teamwork and mutual support among colleagues.

Throughout my 15+ year professional career I have changed employers over 6 times. I have worked at large public companies and small boutique companies. Never have I been as happy as I am at Restaurant Technologies. At RT everyone has the ability to make changes that directly impact the growth and success of our company, and everyone has a voice and a seat at the table. RT is the most incredible company I have had the privilege to be a part of.

“The organization provides ample opportunities for professional growth and development, including training programs, mentorship opportunities, and career advancement paths,” shared one employee in the anonymous survey.“The company values work-life balance, offering flexible schedules and supportive policies that prioritize employee well-being.”

In addition to its recognition from the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal, Restaurant Technologies has earned numerous accolades for its workplace culture. In 2024, the company received national recognition from Newsweek in three categories: America's Greatest Workplaces , America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing, with the company doubling up on the last award in 2025. The company has also been named a“Top 150 Workplace” by the Star Tribune in the past.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies has grown to over 1,400 employees that service over 45,000 customers at 41 depots across the country. It boasts a diverse customer base in restaurants, hotels/resorts, grocery stores, convenience stores, casinos, hospitals, and universities, among other industries.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies or search for career opportunities, visit the careers page at rti-inc.com .

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for nearly 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management solution helps“Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit , or follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or X @RTIoil .

Attachments



Restaurant Technologies Employees Stop for a Photo Restaurant Technologies Employee Hard at Work

CONTACT: David Cheng Restaurant Technologies 6123089360 ...