Loti Names Brandon Bauman Chief Strategy Officer
Former Spotify Executive Joins Leader in Digital Likeness Protection
SEATTLE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loti AI , the leader in likeness protection technology, today announced that it has appointed Brandon Bauman to Chief Strategy Officer.
Bauman brings an extensive track record in strategy, partnerships, dealmaking, and legal leadership across media and technology to the executive team. His career spans representation of talent, rights holders, and distribution platforms, providing him with a unique and comprehensive perspective on the commercial dynamics and opportunities shaping the media and technology landscape. He also brings deep legal expertise in intellectual property, First Amendment issues, and the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding AI, likeness rights, and IP - all of which are critical to the future of content and creator ecosystems.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to Loti as our Chief Strategy Officer. As we scale Loti's platform and expand our impact, his experience helping some of the world's most influential creators and companies navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape will be invaluable," said Luke Arrigoni, founder and CEO of Loti. "Brandon brings a rare combination of legal acumen, commercial insight, and creator empathy that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals to protect their likeness and identity online."
Bauman joins Loti after eight years at Spotify, where he served as Global Head of Original Content and Creator Business & Legal Affairs. In this role, he was instrumental in transforming Spotify from a music streaming platform into a global content distribution powerhouse, expanding into podcasts, video, audiobooks, and long-form content. Bauman oversaw more than $1 billion in strategic deals, partnerships, creator programs, and acquisitions during his tenure, helping to scale revenue, subscribers, and Spotify's reach to 237 countries. He has negotiated landmark deals with high-profile creators and brands, including Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Barack and Michelle Obama, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Bad Robot, Disney, Formula 1, WWE, Warner Bros./DC Comics, and CoComelon, as well as global distribution agreements with major networks, including Paramount, NBC, ABC, Discovery, Scripps, and Verizon.
Recognized by Variety as one of Hollywood's Top Lawyers and by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the Top 35 Dealmakers in Hollywood, Bauman held senior roles at WarnerMedia and Machinima. He is also the founder of ZinBin, a social platform that enables the discovery and sharing of recommendations across film, TV, music, and podcasts.
ABOUT LOTI AI
Loti AI is a digital likeness protection technology company specializing in voice, facial recognition and deepfake detection to safeguard individuals from unauthorized use of their identity online. By scanning the internet for misappropriated content and issuing takedowns that are 95% effective within a day, Loti ensures the digital rights and privacy of its clients-from celebrities to everyday consumers. Founded in 2022, the company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to create a safer digital environment, empowering individuals to take control of their online presence.
