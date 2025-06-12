Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting
|Rob Wildeboer
|88.62%
|Fred Olson
|88.35%
|Pat D'Eramo
|99.56%
|Terry Lyons
|98.38%
|Maureen Midgley
|99.59%
|David Schoch
|99.50%
|Molly Shoichet
|99.63%
|Sandra Pupatello
|96.25%
|Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal
|99.76%
|Edward Waitzer
|98.97%
Additionally, Martinrea's advisory“say on pay” vote received 96.64% support.
ABOUT MARTINREA
Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit . Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook .
The common shares of Martinrea trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.
For further information, please contact:Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: Fred Di Tosto, President
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment