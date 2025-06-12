Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (“Martinrea” or the“Company”) (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting. Rob Wildeboer, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated:“We would like to thank our shareholders for their strong show of support. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.” Mr. Wildeboer added:“The Company is performing well in multiple ways despite the tariff and trade challenges. Our culture is a sustainable competitive advantage, and we expect to continue to deliver positive results for our stakeholders. Our outlook remains positive.” Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 11, 2025. A total of 43,699,312 Common Shares, or 60.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follow:

Rob Wildeboer 88.62% Fred Olson 88.35% Pat D'Eramo 99.56% Terry Lyons 98.38% Maureen Midgley 99.59% David Schoch 99.50% Molly Shoichet 99.63% Sandra Pupatello 96.25% Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal 99.76% Edward Waitzer 98.97%

Additionally, Martinrea's advisory“say on pay” vote received 96.64% support.

