Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Charging System For Providing Electric Vehicles With On-The-Go Power

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rick B. of Kingsbury, TX is the creator of the Battery Charging Wheels, a supplemental charging system that enables EVs to generate power while in motion to extend battery life, reduce dependency on charging stations, and offer newfound freedom for electric mobility. The system is designed to transform how electric vehicles maintain power by utilizing a magnet and copper winding system affixed to vehicle wheels.As the wheels rotate during travel, the interaction between rotating windings on the wheels and stationary windings on the axles produces an electric field to supply continuous supplemental power to the EV's battery in real time. The system comprises a rotating winding on the wheel, a stationary winding on the axle, and an integrated power cable and supply line that connects to the vehicle's battery. As the vehicle moves, the magnetic interaction between the rotating and fixed windings acts like a generator, delivering a steady stream of electrical energy to supplement the main battery.Key benefits include:.Extended battery range while driving..Reduced need for frequent charging stops..Lower energy costs associated with home or public charging..Ease of long-distance travel without range anxiety..Environmentally friendly design supporting renewable energy goals.As the world shifts away from fossil fuels to reduce harm to the environment, Battery Charging Wheels offers a solution to maximize electric vehicle efficiency, especially in regions with limited charging infrastructure or for drivers who frequently travel long distances. It's a seamless, sustainable solution to one of the biggest limitations facing electric vehicles today. This innovative, self-sustaining charging solution not only enhances vehicle performance but also aligns with global efforts to promote clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.Rick filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Battery Charging Wheels product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Battery Charging Wheels can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

