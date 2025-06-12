403
Tesla Faces Lawsuit In France Over Far-Right Image And Sales Collapse
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A group of about ten French Tesla customers has taken legal action against Tesla in the Paris commercial court, seeking to end their leasing contracts.
They claim that CEO Elon Musk's public support for far-right political figures, including Donald Trump and Germany's AfD party, has transformed their vehicles into symbols of extreme-right ideology.
The plaintiffs argue that this association has caused them direct harm, including social discomfort, public ridicule, and concerns about vandalism.
The law firm GKA, representing the customers, states that Tesla's brand image has shifted so dramatically that owners now feel embarrassed to drive their cars.
Some have even placed stickers on their vehicles stating they purchased them before Musk's political activities became widely known. The lawsuit demands the cancellation of their leases and reimbursement of legal costs, citing the“direct and concrete” damage to their reputations and daily lives.
This legal action comes at a time when Tesla faces a steep decline in European sales. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Tesla's sales in the EU dropped by 49% in April 2025 compared to the previous year, while the overall electric vehicle market grew by nearly 28%.
Tesla Faces Sales Slump and Image Crisis in Germany
In Germany, Tesla's sales fell by 36% in May, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. At the same time, Chinese competitors like BYD have rapidly increased their market share, with BYD's sales in Germany rising ninefold in May.
The backlash against Musk's political involvement has not only affected Tesla's brand but also led to incidents of vandalism and public insults directed at Tesla drivers.
On social media, some users have referred to Tesla vehicles as“swasti-cars,” reflecting the intensity of the brand's negative association in certain circles. The lawsuit is still in its early stages, with the Paris commercial court set to review whether it will proceed.
The plaintiffs' case highlights a new risk for global brands: the personal actions and statements of top executives can quickly reshape public perception, impacting customer satisfaction and sales.
For Tesla, the combination of political controversy and rising competition poses a serious challenge to its European ambitions.
