US Justice Department Sues New York Over Law Blocking Immigration Arrests At Courthouses
The complaint, filed in federal court in Albany, New York, alleges the law frustrates federal immigration enforcement at a venue - state courthouses - where authorities can safely make arrests.
U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said New York was employing policies similar to those used by California to prevent "illegal aliens from apprehension."
"This latest lawsuit in a series of sanctuary city litigation underscores the Department of Justice's commitment to keeping Americans safe and aggressively enforcing the law," she said in a statement.
A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state will defend the law, arguing it "ensures every New Yorker can access our courts and pursue justice without fear."
The Justice Department's lawsuit alleges that the New York law, enacted in 2020 during Trump's first term, violates a constitutional provision called the "supremacy clause" that makes federal law supersede conflicting state laws.
Demonstrators once again took to the streets in major U.S. cities on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments later in the day as part of California's lawsuit against Trump's deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles.
Immigration enforcement in courthouses has emerged a point of tension over Trump's hardline approach to illegal immigration.
Advocates and some state court officials have resisted attempts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate in state courthouses, arguing they risk disrupting court operations and dissuading millions of people from accessing the legal system.
A Wisconsin state court judge was charged in April for allegedly obstructing an immigration arrest due to take place outside her courtroom.
State courthouses have been an attractive venue for ICE, given people reliably appear for court dates and are typically screened by security.
The Justice Department under Trump previously sued New York in February over a different state law that limits state cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The case is pending.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment