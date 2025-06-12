US Secures $200B Investment From Micron Technology For Memory Chip Manufacturing

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Today, the department of commerce announced that Micron Technology, Inc., the leading American semiconductor memory company, plans to invest $200 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D to dramatically expand American memory chip production.

This announcement is part of the Trump administration's push to restore America's manufacturing strength, advance America's role as a technology leader, and put American workers first.

Micron is the only US-based manufacturer of advanced memory chips, and its DRAM technology powers everything from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing to automotive and Next-generation wireless devices. Currently, 100% of leading-edge DRAM production occurs overseas, primarily in East Asia.

Micron will build on its existing investments in Idaho and New York to construct a second state-of-the-art chip fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho. Micron will also expand and modernize their fabrication facility in Manassas, Virginia to onshore critical technology from Taiwan. This facility will greatly improve supply chain resiliency for automotive and industrial markets and the defense industrial base.

Micron will bring advanced High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) packaging capabilities and R&D to drive American technology leadership. Micron's expanded $200 billion

investment also includes up to two additional fabrication facilities in New York.

Previously, the department of commerce awarded up to $6.165 billion in CHIPS Act direct funding on December 10, 2024, as part of Micron's commitment to build three fabrication facilities in Idaho and New York. Today's expanded investment of $200 billion is accompanied by up to $275 million in incremental CHIPS Act direct funding. Together, these projects in Idaho, New York, and Virginia will create 90,000 jobs and reinforce the Trump Administration's commitment to rebuilding American industry, spurring private-sector innovation, and putting America First.

“President Trump has made it clear that the time to build in America is now,” said secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick.“In partnership with the Department of Commerce, Micron is announcing a $200 billion semiconductor manufacturing and R&D investment to bring the full spectrum of memory chip production back to the United States. Micron's planned investment will ensure the US advances its lead across critical industries like AI, automotive, and aerospace & defense. And we're doing it at a scale that secures American technology dominance for decades to come. Micron's commitment to Idaho, New York, and Virginia is a huge win for our economy, our national security, and American workers.”

To support this investment, the United States Investment Accelerator will partner with Micron to provide white glove service to expedite permitting requirements. The Trump administration has also streamlined the Biden administration's onerous policy requirements for the awards for Idaho, New York and Virginia.

“Micron's US memory manufacturing and R&D plans underscore our commitment to driving

innovation and strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry,” said Micron chairman, president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.“This approximately $200 billion investment will reinforce America's technological leadership, create tens of thousands of American jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem and secure a domestic supply of semiconductors-critical to economic and national security. We are grateful for the support from president Trump, secretary Lutnick and our federal, state and local partners who have been instrumental in advancing domestic semiconductor manufacturing.”

