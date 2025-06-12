Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Embassy In Israel Issues Security Alert, Limits Movement Of Employees

2025-06-12 03:16:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- The United States Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Thursday restricting the movement of its employees and their family members in the country, amid escalating tensions in the region.

“Due to the increased regional tensions, US government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva areas until further notice,” said a statement from the US Embassy.

The alert was issued amid reports in the US media during the last few days that Israel was planning a military strike against Iran to foil its nuclear programme.

The US mission also advised its citizens of the“continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness” including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of“mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions.”

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the statement added.

The mission also advised that“in response to security incidents and without advance notice,” it may“further restrict or prohibit US government employees and their family members.”

These may include travelling to the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank, it said.

The US has ordered the voluntary departure of non-essential employees and military families from some locations in West Asia on Wednesday, raising speculations that it may be in possession of some concrete intelligence.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that American personnel face evacuation because regional locations“could be a dangerous place”.

Meanwhile, Oman's Foreign Minister has said that there will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the US on Sunday in the Gulf country.

Several experts in Israel claim that Iran has reached the threshold of Uranium enrichment required to claim nuclear capability, and the US has been demanding that Tehran should completely halt Uranium enrichment during these negotiations.

Iranian negotiators have been saying that the programme is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

