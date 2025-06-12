Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-12 03:15:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Tantalus Systems : Announced that Riverside Public Utilities, serving approximately 180,000 electric and water customers throughout Riverside, California, has selected Tantalus as its technology partner to expand its grid modernization efforts. The deployment represents a major step forward for RPU to improve the reliability and resiliency of its distribution grid. Tantalus Systems shares T are trading up $0.06 at $2.44.

