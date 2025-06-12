Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Provides an update on exploration activities conducted during Q1 2025 by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation and the Government of Tanzania. These activities form part of the US$9 million exploration expenditure commitment made by Buly as part of the Asset Purchase Agreement signed in December 2021, under which Buly acquired six non-core prospecting licenses from LVG. In addition to the US$6M upfront consideration received, LVG retains exposure to future exploration success through contingent payments of up to US$45 million tied to gold discoveries on the Project. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.20.

