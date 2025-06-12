Canary Technologies Raises $80M To Solidify Its Position As The Hospitality AI Leader And Accelerate Global Reach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This fundraise comes on the heels of a $50M Series C raise announced 12 months ago and caps off an impressive year of growth marked by major partnerships with Best Western, Aimbridge Hospitality, Marriott, Wyndham, TUI Hotels & Resorts, and others. Additionally, Canary unveiled the launch of new cutting-edge AI products, including AI Voice and Webchat. As global demand for AI-powered guest engagement solutions continues to rise, Canary will use the funding to accelerate its rapid expansion.

"The hospitality industry is entering a new era powered by AI, and we're proud to be at the forefront of that transformation," said Harman Singh Narula, CEO and Co-founder of Canary. "Through intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions, we're helping hotels run smarter, deliver faster service and create more personalized guest experiences at scale. This latest investment reflects both the extraordinary dedication of the team-whose work is redefining what's possible-and the growing impact Canary is making across the industry. We're energized by the strong demand and excited to expand our partnerships with many of the world's leading hoteliers."

The announcement builds on Canary's accelerating growth and influence across the hospitality sector. Today, the company supports more than 20,000 hotels in over 100 countries and serves as the enterprise partner of choice for leading global brands, including Marriott, Wyndham, Best Western and many others. Canary has earned consistent recognition from industry experts-named the #1 Guest Experience Platform in consecutive years by HotelTechReport, and recognized by Deloitte, Fast Company and more.

"This milestone reflects our team's continued commitment to building solutions that elevate the industry," said SJ Sawhney, President and Co-Founder of Canary Technologies. "Our AI solutions are crafted in close partnership with customers, purpose-built for hospitality, and deeply inspired by hoteliers' day-to-day workflows. When our hotel partners dream of better service, smarter operations, or more delightful guest experiences, our team works hard to turn those dreams into reality with precision, scale and purpose."

"Canary's scale and growth within the travel and hospitality sector are truly unprecedented," said Kevin Magan, Partner at Brighton Park Capital. "We're thrilled to partner with Harman, SJ, and the entire team as they accelerate their momentum and solidify their position as a category leader. Their dedication to delivering enterprise-grade, high-impact solutions for hoteliers positions them for long-term success and sustained global leadership."

About Canary Technologies

Founded in 2018 by lifelong friends and hospitality experts Harman Singh Narula and SJ Sawhney, Canary Technologies was born out of a shared vision: to create intuitive, guest-centric technology that redefines the hospitality experience. Today, Canary serves properties of all sizes-from independent boutiques to global hotel brands-delivering a unified platform that modernizes hotel operations and transforms the guest journey, from pre-booking to checkout. For more information, visit .

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit .

SOURCE Canary Technologies