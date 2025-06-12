Semiconductor Devices For High-Temperature Applications: Revolutionizing Advanced Technology Markets
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$10.9 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$18.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 9.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Materials, device types, operating temperatures, industries, regions
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand
|
Market drivers
|
. Emergence of UWBG materials
. Demand for high-temperature electronics
. Demand for electric aircraft and EVs
Interesting facts:
-
Silicon dominates the high-temperature semiconductor market with a 71.2% share, and its market value is expected to reach $12,833.7 billion by the end of 2029 due to its widespread use and cost-effectiveness.
The market for III-V Materials such as gallium nitride and silicon carbide is growing at 10.6% annually because they perform better at high temperatures and in harsh conditions.
The automotive, industrial, and instrumentation segment is the largest due to the high demand for semiconductors in applications like engine control units, robotics, and transmission control units.
Emerging startups:
-
Camgraphic Ltd builds graphene transceivers for advanced photonic communications in various applications, including ADAS.
SweGaN produces GaN epitaxial wafers for satellite, communications, and defense applications, leveraging the company's QuanFINE technology for next-gen high-power devices.
VisIC Technologies develops high-voltage GaN devices for power conversion, leveraging its expertise in GaN-based RF technology to create (usually off) MIS-HEMT transistors.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market for global semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications?
- The global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications was valued at $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2029.
What factors are driving the growth of the global market for semiconductor devices in the high-temperature applications?
- The key market drivers include the emergence of III-V Materials, consisting of silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and others. Additionally, growing demand for high-temperature electronics across industries such as industrial and instrumentation, automotive, and energy and power further boosts market growth.
Which industry segment will be dominant throughout the forecast period?
- The automotive, industrial, and instrumentation segments will continue to dominate the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications, due to the higher adoption rate of these devices across industries that need high operating temperatures.
Which region has the highest share of the global market?
- The Asia-Pacific region is the leading revenue generator for the global market for semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications. In 2023, it accounted for $6.5 billion in revenue, representing about 59.7% of the global market. This is due to substantial government investments in the defense sector, and increasing demand for EVs, especially across China.
Leading companies include:
-
ANALOG DEVICES INC.
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC.
CISSOID
FUJITSU
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
QORVO INC.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP.
RTX
TDK CORP.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.
TOSHIBA CORP.
WOLFSPEED INC
