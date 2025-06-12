Systemex Automation Launches EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate, A Robotic Sorting Cell For Fruits And Vegetables
AI-powered robotic cell sorts fruits and vegetables with speed and precision, reducing labor needs and maximizing yield.The EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate is a game-changer for the agri-food industry, combining innovation and efficiency to meet today's toughest challenges.” - Sam Abdelmalek, President and CEO, Systemex GroupLAVAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systemex Automation Unveils the EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate: A Robotic Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Solution Revolutionizing the Agri-Food Industry
Sam Abdelmalek, President and CEO of Systemex Group , has officially announced the launch of the EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate, a robotic sorting cell designed to tackle the unique challenges of the agri-food industry. This cutting-edge solution combines advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and computer vision to deliver fast, precise, and consistent inspection and sorting of a wide variety of fruits and vegetables.
Unveiled during an exclusive launch event in Laval, the EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate sets new standards for productivity and quality in fresh produce operations, while addressing labor shortages and the need for consistent quality control.
A Tailored Solution for Today's Agri-Food Challenges
In response to the growing shortage of skilled labor and rising operational costs, the EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate offers a powerful set of features:
Automated sorting and inspection based on visual attributes (color, size, defects) and weight
Consistent accuracy enabled by artificial intelligence
Rapid return on investment through weight-accurate packaging and yield optimization
Improved food safety by minimizing human handling - ideal for both organic and conventional products
Easy Integration, End-to-End Support
The EZ-CELLTM Sort-Mate is fully compatible with Industry 4.0 principles and designed for seamless integration into existing production lines. Every project at Systemex Automation is managed entirely in-house - from initial design and engineering to installation and after-sales service - ensuring a single point of contact for clients and a solution tailored to the agri-food sector's needs.
Strong Industry Reception
The June 10 event brought together representatives from the agri-food and industrial sectors, as well as public officials. Attendees saw the system in operation and met with Systemex Automation's technical experts. The launch highlighted the growing demand for intelligent, efficient, and sustainable automation solutions.
Learn More
Interested in transforming your sorting operations?
Contact our team today:
Email: ...
Website: systemexautomation
Phone: (514) 789-4499
About Systemex Automation
Founded in 2001 and based in Laval, Systemex Automation designs and integrates custom automation solutions for the manufacturing and agri-food sectors. With deep expertise in robotics, machine vision, and AI, the company helps its clients increase productivity and meet the challenges of labor availability and product quality.
About Systemex Group
Systemex Group delivers integrated Industry 4.0 solutions across key sectors. It brings together Systemex Automation - specialists in robotic and automation system integration - and Systemex Industries Conseils, experts in commissioning, asset performance, and industrial maintenance. Together, they help clients transition smoothly toward smart, efficient, and future-ready manufacturing.
