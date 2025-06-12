Supply Chain Leaders To Share Perspective On Tackling Tariffs, Trade, And Disruption During Exclusive Digital Event - AE...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--As global trade tensions remain at the forefront of business decision-making, Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, will host technology and life sciences supply chain leaders for a special tariff-focused digital event with economic futurist Andrew Busch on June 17, 2025 at 11:00am eastern.

Titled, Tariffs, Trade, and Turbulence: How to Respond to Today's Supply Chain Challenges , the event is tailored for global business leaders and will offer expert insights on how to navigate today's volatile trade environment with modern supply chain solutions to build resilient, future-ready supply chains.

“We're witnessing a seismic reshaping of global trade dynamics with leaders needing to decode the economic and geopolitical forces behind tariff policy while being able to anticipate what's coming next,” said Andrew Busch, economic futurist and economist at AndrewBusch .“Tariffs are no longer just a policy lever; they're a strategic force reshaping the global economy with rules being rewritten in real time and disruption being the only constant.”

Kinaxis is at the forefront of helping companies of all industries and sizes respond to today's tariff disruptions. Its leading AI-powered orchestration platform MaestroTM seamlessly connects all supply chain functions to create visibility, collaboration, and smarter decision making in the face of any disruption. During the U.S. presidential election, there was a dramatic increase in the number of what-if scenarios that companies ran on Maestro as they modeled and actioned potential impacts to sourcing, production, and logistics.

“The practice of supply chain management has fundamentally evolved, and disruptions like tariffs demonstrate the need for a modern approach that emphasizes speed, agility, and precision,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis .“The speakers joining me during this discussion have made transformative supply chain change and bring first-hand experience around how they are using this new approach to navigate today's complex challenges. I look forward to highlighting their stories and to helping other companies take steps to better prepare their supply chains for today's realities.”

Expert guest speakers include:



Andrew Busch, economic futurist and economist, will speak about the geopolitical and economic outlook on tariff policy, including insights into U.S.-China relations, global decoupling, and the future of trade

Brent Wilson, senior vice president global supply chain, Qualcomm will share his experiences navigating tariff-driven disruption and building supply chain resilience

Mark Walker, vice president supply chain, Viant Medical will share his experience strengthening the complex supply chain of Viant Medical through effective planning

Ken Vandrak, senior director, distribution and logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific will discuss his experience in navigating the evolving trade landscape and overcoming logistical challenges in global distribution Andrew Bell, chief product officer, Kinaxis will share his perspective on the role of AI, automation, and scenario planning in supply chains to drive faster, smarter decision making

Webinar: Tariffs, Trade, and Turbulence: How to Respond to Today's Supply Chain Challenges

Date: Tuesday, June 17

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Registration Link: HERE

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

