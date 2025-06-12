New England Biolabs® Announces Winners Of The 2025 Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification Scholarship

Three recipients were recognized for research exemplifying the core tenets of Monarch – performance, sustainability and value.

IPSWICH, Mass., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) announced the recipients of the Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification Scholarship, recognizing three individuals who are using nucleic acid purification in their work to deliver research excellence, contribute to environmental stewardship, and support their communities.

The recipients include:



Amelia Bergeson , for doctoral research in chemical engineering at The University of Texas at Austin

Grace Kennedy , for doctoral research in marine biology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington Hope Okunbor , for doctoral research in plant genetics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

"The research being performed by our three scholarship recipients holds great promise for addressing pressing real-world problems, while relying on essential molecular biology techniques, such as nucleic acid purification," says Matthew Norton, Product Marketing Manager for NEB's nucleic acid purification & synthetic biology product lines. "We're honored to highlight their research, and the myriad ways they have contributed to their communities as scientists and educators."

Amelia Bergeson is researching solutions for more sustainable management of plastic waste and pollution. Her research identifies novel microorganisms that efficiently degrade plastic, as well as enzymes responsible for the degradation and use of plastic. To accomplish this research, she relies on purifying and sequencing the DNA and RNA of microorganisms isolated from a local compost facility and grown on a plastic-based growth medium. Beyond the lab, Bergeson's research allowed her to foster connections with the local composting facility, local elementary school students, future researchers, and peers across the global scientific community.

Grace Kennedy's research advances our understanding of nitrogen cycling in coastal marine ecosystems by elucidating the role of microbes that convert toxic ammonia into nitrite and nitrate, while living within marine invertebrate host species. Nucleic acid purification serves as a critical first step for the downstream microbiome analyses in her research. Kennedy is also very involved in her community, where she engages with local fisherman and recreational boaters, partners with STEM programs at her local aquarium and a marine science education K-12 program in North Carolina. Additionally, she participates in Skype a Scientist, a NEB Passion in Science Award® winning program that connects classrooms around the world to scientists, and mentors undergraduate researchers.

Hope Okunbor aims to identify novel gene functions that enhance cereal crop yield, biomass, and stress tolerance. In turn, improving crop yield and resilience of cereal crops may reduce the need for chemical inputs, irrigation, and energy-intensive farming practices. Okunbor's research relies on gene-editing techniques, including CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, and Agrobacterium-mediated transformation, which depend upon high-quality nucleic acid purification for precision, success and reproducibility. In addition to research, Okunbor trains undergraduates in molecular biology techniques as a graduate mentor, and has presented research to diverse audiences, including farmers in her community.

The Monarch Nucleic Acid Purification Scholarship was launched in 2025 alongside updated Monarch nucleic acid purification kits. Each awardee received a scholarship of $2,025 to support their research endeavors.

