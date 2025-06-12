Associated Bank Makes Significant Investment In Downtown Minneapolis With Move To Iconic IDS Center To Accommodate Rapid Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The IDS Center is an iconic symbol of Minneapolis-you don't need an address to know where it is," said Paul Schmidt, Twin Cities market president at Associated Bank. "As the city continues to experience a renaissance, we're proud to invest in its momentum by bringing our team to this prominent downtown location while offering enhanced convenience and accessibility for our clients and colleagues."

Associated Bank will lease the entire 43rd floor of the IDS Center, more than doubling its current footprint at the PwC Tower. The new office will accommodate approximately 100 colleagues across several key business lines, including commercial banking, commercial real estate, and relationship management teams serving clients across the region.

"Minneapolis is a priority market for us, and we're excited to play a role in drawing people and energy back into the heart of Minneapolis," said Phillip Trier, executive vice president, head of corporate and commercial banking, Associated Bank. "This expanded footprint reflects our confidence in the city's future and our commitment to serving clients with greater convenience and capacity."

Associated Bank continues to grow its presence across the Greater Twin Cities area. Currently under construction, Associated expects to open its newest branch location in the IDS Center Crystal Court by October 2025. In addition, the bank has office space in St. Louis Park, and 15 branches in the Greater Twin Cities area.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .

