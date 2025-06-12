We're Back! Introducing Healthy Spaces Season 5
Over four seasons, we've shared stories about how we're driving change in heating, cooling and beyond and how a global network of passionate people is challenging what's possible for a more sustainable world.
And now we're back with our biggest season yet. This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew are bringing you a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring engineers and entrepreneurs who are making an impact with electrification technology and AI solutions purpose-built for more sustainable buildings. We'll explore how sustainable technology can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.
And we're not just expanding the stories, we're expanding where you can find us. This season, you can watch full episodes on YouTube to see the faces behind the voices.
Join us this season on Healthy Spaces, where innovation meets real-world impact. Listen and subscribe on your favorite podcast platforms.
Watch the Healthy Spaces Season 5 Trailer
Episode Guests:
Host: Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader, Trane Technologies
Host: Scott Tew, VP Sustainability, Trane Technologies
