Safe Haven Defense Appoints Rudy Diaz As Chief Executive Officer

Rudy brings over three decades of leadership experience in security, risk management, and compliance. Most recently, he served as President of Gordian Risk Solutions, a firm he founded to help multinational organizations navigate complex security and operational challenges. His background includes senior leadership roles at Iron Mountain, Flex LTD, Allied Universal, SOS Security, Hewlett Packard, and GlobalFoundries. Throughout his career, Rudy has safeguarded human capital, physical assets, supply chains, and intellectual property of various enterprises across the globe. His work has supported a wide array of industries including Government, Consumer, Automotive, Technology, Healthcare, Financial, Entertainment, and Critical Infrastructure sectors. A Marquette University graduate with a BA in Criminology, Rudy is also a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, twice awarded the Bronze Star with "V" for valor.

"I am honored to join Safe Haven Defense and look forward to advancing the Company's national expansion and strengthening partnerships across commercial and institutional markets," said Diaz. "I'm especially excited to continue the Company's mission to protect people and assets with innovative, effective, and high-impact security solutions."

"We look forward to having Rudy on board to help guide Safe Haven Defense through its continued growth as the market leader in the security window laminate system market," said Steve Johnson, Founder and President of Safe Haven Defense.

About Safe Haven Defense:

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Safe Haven Defense is the premier provider of branded, proprietary window security laminate solutions across North America. The company delivers cost-effective, security laminate certified by third-party accredited laboratories. Applied on-site to existing windows with minimal disruption, the film enhances protection against ballistic, forced entry, explosions, and severe weather threats. Safe Haven Defense serves a wide range of sectors including education, commercial, retail, government, and healthcare, with installations completed in over 1,000 facilities across all 50 states.

For more information, please visit: safehavendefense

SOURCE Safe Haven Defense US, LLC