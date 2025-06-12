Current Powers School Bus Electrification With Acquistion Of Operating Charging Station
The deployment will enhance the school community's transition to cleaner and quieter transportation. Electric school buses not only reduce carbon emissions, air pollution, and noise; with fewer moving parts than traditional engines, they also improve operational reliability, minimizing downtime due to maintenance and ensuring students arrive to class on time.
“Current continues its advance of electrification across key verticals,” said Current CEO Pip Decker,“By financing the infrastructure needed to support zero-emission transportation, we're helping schools overcome monetary and logistical barriers to electrification.”
The success of this project and its positive impact on the community reflects Current's ongoing commitment to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provide every fleet across the country a path forward to a zero-emission future.
About Current
Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Current provides comprehensive commercial EV solutions, including vehicle electrification, charging infrastructure, utility coordination, and financial solutions. With a mission to simplify the transition to sustainable transportation, Current is empowering businesses across North America with end-to-end electrification services.
