Fooditive Launches 'Fooditive Enginetm': Advanced Biotech Platform Now Licensed For Global Sustainable Food Innovation

A precision fermentation platform now open for licensing-featuring FAOX-C, a novel enzyme for sugar reduction and sustainable ingredient development

- Moayad Abushokhedim, Founder & CEO of Fooditive Group

ROTTERDAM , NETHERLANDS, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Fooditive Group , a Dutch biotechnology innovator, has officially launched its Fooditive EngineTM , a modular precision fermentation and bioconversion platform now available for global licensing. Designed to help food manufacturers produce high-performance, sustainable ingredients more efficiently, the Engine consolidates Fooditive's proven technologies-ranging from animal-free proteins to advanced sweeteners-into a single, licensable solution. As part of the platform's debut, the company also introduced FAOX-C, a novel enzyme that reduces sugar in food products while enabling upcycling of fruit by-products.

This milestone launch and rebrand mark a pivotal evolution in Fooditive's strategy-from ingredient manufacturer to platform enabler-reflecting its mission to make advanced sustainable food technologies accessible, affordable, and scalable through strategic licensing.

“The launch of the 'Fooditive EngineTM' as a licensable platform is a pivotal moment for Fooditive and, we believe, for the industry,” said Moayad Abushokhedim, Founder and CEO of Fooditive Group.“It consolidates our years of R&D into a powerful, unified offering. The Engine already powers our successful animal-free casein and 5-KDF sweetener technologies, and today, we're thrilled to introduce FAOX-C as another breakthrough application available to our partners.”



The Fooditive EngineTM: A Platform of Proven Biotech Solutions

The Fooditive EngineTM is Fooditive's proprietary precision fermentation platform, now offered for global licensing. Partners gain validated access to a growing portfolio of scalable ingredient technologies, including:

1-Animal-Free Protein Technology

Enables production of authentic, functional casein through industrial-scale validation. Supported by a 4-year off-take commitment from a global FMCG leader.

2-Next-Generation Sweetener Technology (5-KDF)

Fooditive Sweetener® (5-Keto-D-Fructose), a zero-calorie sweetener derived via fermentation. Achieved US FDA Self-Affirmed GRAS status in Q4 2024. GRAS Notification (ID FO19337.00001) is under active FDA review (submitted March 2025), with U.S. manufacturing secured.

3-NEW: FAOX-C Enzyme for Sugar Reduction and Upcycling

Developed within the Engine, FAOX-C (Fructosyl Oxidase-C) converts fructose-including from fruit by-products-into 5-KDF. It enables significant sugar reduction, enhances ingredient functionality, and supports sustainable production through upcycling. Successfully tested across multiple food applications, FAOX-C is now available for licensing.

“FAOX-C showcases the ongoing power and versatility of our platform,” Abushokhedim added.“It directly supports the creation of healthier, cleaner-label products without sacrificing tas

te or efficiency.”

Strategic Advantages of Licensing the Fooditive EngineTM

Licensing the Fooditive EngineTM offers partners unique strategic benefits:

1-Validated, De-Risked Technologies: Immediate access to Fooditive's R&D outcomes, proven through pilot and industrial applications, and protected by six patent families.

2-Capital Efficiency & Speed: Skip the high costs of internal R&D and scale up faster with ready-to-deploy solutions.

3-Sustainable Production Pathways: Utilize Fooditive's chromatography-free DSP and upcycled feedstock compatibility for better economics and environmental impact. For example, Fooditive's casein production uses up to 76x less water and 29x less CO2 than traditional dairy.

4-Ongoing Innovation Pipeline: Licensees benefit from continuous Engine upgrades and new applications as Fooditive expands its capabilities.

An Open Invitation to Industry Innovators

Fooditive's launch of the Engine signals an open invitation to the global food industry: from CPG leaders and ingredient suppliers to startups and regional manufacturers. The company is seeking strategic partnerships with organizations looking to integrate advanced biotech into sustainable product development.

“The future of food will be co-created,” said Abushokhedim.“We're offering the technological key to unlock that future-and FAOX-C is just the beginning.”



About Fooditive Group

Fooditive B.V. (Rotterdam, Netherlands) is a mission-driven biotechnology company pioneering sustainable ingredient innovation. Through its proprietary Fooditive EngineTM, the company licenses advanced technologies including animal-free proteins, functional sweeteners like 5-KDF, and fermentation-derived enzymes such as FAOX-C. Fooditive's solutions are designed to accelerate a healthier, more sustainable global food system.

