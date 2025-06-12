Yoomitm Babytech Launches Patented Technology To Revolutionize Baby Bottle-Feeding And Transform Breastfeeding Recovery

Feeding time just got faster, safer, and simpler. The Yoomi SolaceTM is the first self-warming bottle system engineered to heat breast milk or formula to optimal temperature in just one minute, making it the fastest option on the market today. With a single push of a button, Yoomi SolaceTM precision warming technology delivers every sip of milk at the same temperature as mom's breast milk, while preserving 100% of vital nutrients. This offers babies instant comfort and relieves parents from the stress of nighttime chaos or on-the-go feeding challenges.

"What drew me to YoomiTM was the intentional and thoughtful design of its products, each created with the authentic experiences of motherhood in mind," said Bailey Gaddis, Maternal Wellness Expert at YoomiTM Babytech. "These innovations are not only technologically advanced-they are genuinely empathetic. During the early and often challenging stages of parenting, features such as expedited feeding or effective nipple relief can have a profound impact. YoomiTM equips mothers with tools that foster a sense of support, recognition, and empowerment."

Developed by a former award-winning BMW engineer and his wife after their feeding struggles during early parenthood, Yoomi SolaceTM represents the first true innovation in baby bottles in over four decades. It retails for $399.99 and is available now at Amazon, Yoomi , and will be leading retailers nationwide in the coming days.

Yoomi Breast AidTM: First-of-its-Kind Water-Stable Nipple Restoration Gels

Yoomi Breast AidTM Nipple Restoration pads were developed by Doctors at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for moms in their most vulnerable moments, offering Unmatched Instant Soothing Pain Relief from breastfeeding discomfort and advanced hydrational technology using a patented Dermal Delivery System. The innovation harnesses the power of Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL), a naturally occurring ingredient known for its soothing and skin-rejuvenating properties, which your body produces to heal damaged skin.

The advanced cooling and hydration technology increases skin moisture by up to 50% in just five minutes, helping moms recover faster between feeds. With up to 10 uses per pack and no sticky residue, it offers unbeatable value and relief compared to traditional hydrogel options. Yoomi Breast AidTM retails for $29.99 and is available now on Amazon and Yoomi , and will also be in leading retailers nationwide in the coming days.

"We are thrilled to introduce technology to baby bottle feeding, and bring skin revival science developed by Doctors to breastfeeding moms' journey to address the pain, Saving Millions of TearsTM," said Scott Bradley, President at YoomiTM Babytech.

Next-Gen Parenting Starts Here

YoomiTM Babytech products combine premium quality with industry-leading lifetime warranties to deliver safe, durable, and thoughtfully engineered solutions for today's modern families. Designed for ease and backed by expert support, YoomiTM empowers parents to simplify early parenting through innovation, efficiency, and confidence - whether it's soothing sore nipples, warming bottles in seconds, or simply bringing calm to the everyday chaos.

For more information, visit us at yoomi and follow us on social media at @yoomiofficial .

About YoomiTM Babytech

YoomiTM Babytech is on a mission to Save Millions of TearsTM by embedding smart technology into baby and mother care products that address real parenting challenges with convenience, safety, and performance-driven design. Founded by a former award-winning BMW engineer, the company is best known for developing the world's first self-warming baby bottle-an industry breakthrough that redefines convenience and care for modern families. YoomiTM Babytech's newest innovation is Solace®, the latest evolution in its self-warming technology, designed to deliver even greater ease, comfort, and reliability for parents on the go. As a leader in next-generation baby and mother care, YoomiTM Babytech combines advanced engineering, elegant design, and rigorous safety standards to produce high-quality, durable products that are backed by industry-leading warranties. Every innovation is guided by a simple belief: moms and babies deserve the very best. With a bold vision to become the world's most trusted and innovative baby care brand, YoomiTM Babytech will define new benchmarks in convenience, functionality, and peace of mind.

