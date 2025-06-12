MY SALON Suite® Turns Salon Suite Takeovers Into Rapid Franchise Growth

From Indiana to the Carolinas, multi-unit franchisees transform independent salons into thriving MY SALON Suite locations

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite ® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, continues to expand its national footprint with acquisitions and conversions proving to be powerful catalysts for growth. From veteran franchise leaders to first-time small business owners, franchisees are finding success by converting independent locations into thriving, community-driven businesses.

Wes Snyder, a seasoned multi-brand franchisee, recently expanded his MY SALON Suite portfolio through the acquisition of two independent salon suite businesses in Indianapolis, Indiana. The newly acquired locations in West Carmel and downtown Indianapolis will now operate under the MY SALON Suite name, bringing elevated support, upgraded facilities, and increased visibility to beauty, health and wellness professionals in the area. These locations join Snyder's existing MY SALON Suite group and complement his ownership of seven FASTSIGNS® centers, both brands under parent company Propelled Brands® .

"Acquisitions are more than just real estate plays-they're about unlocking potential," said Snyder. "Bringing these independent suites into the MY SALON Suite family means we can offer elevated resources, recognizable branding, and a stronger support network that empowers professionals to grow their businesses faster and more confidently."

In Charlotte, North Carolina, multi-unit franchisees Melanie and John Ludden are scaling strategically across the region. The couple currently owns five MY SALON Suite locations in the area, with a sixth under construction. As part of their growth strategy, they recently converted an existing independent salon suite business into a MY SALON Suite at Concord Mills, leveraging the brand's tools and support to streamline the transition. They've also expanded in Columbia, South Carolina, with two locations open and a third underway.

"Our first conversion was a game-changer," said Melanie Ludden. "By taking over an existing salon and bringing it to life under the MY SALON Suite name, we've quickly scaled our portfolio and created more value for our Members and customers alike."

Snyder and the Luddens' approach to scaling their business portfolios aligns with MY SALON Suite's broader expansion strategy, showcasing the viability of converting independent businesses into high-performing franchises. The model not only drives market share, but also opens doors for professionals ready to scale their own success stories.

"Conversions and acquisitions are a fast track to success in this industry, and Wes, Melanie, and John are proof of what's possible," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "Expanding into new markets through strategic takeovers like these demonstrates the scalability of the MY SALON Suite model and its appeal to multi-unit owners looking to diversify their portfolios with a high-growth, semi-absentee opportunity. Independent salon suite owners who are considering selling or converting can reach out to us to learn more about how we can support their next chapter."

Building on its momentum, MY SALON Suite has continued expanding through multi-unit deals, most recently signing two 3-pack agreements in Florida. As more independent suite owners seek an exit or a growth partner, MY SALON Suite offers a proven framework for conversion, equipping new and existing franchisees with everything from operational playbooks to national marketing support. The brand is actively seeking qualified franchisees with a focus on existing multi-unit owners to join its over 175 Franchisee Groups and more than 360 locations. The attractive semi-absentee model offers small business owners the opportunity to expand and diversify while focusing their attention on other areas.

For more information about MY SALON Suite franchise opportunities, visit .

About MY SALON Suite®

MY SALON Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, providing a unique opportunity for a range of beauty and health professionals to successfully manage their businesses. MY SALON Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, MY SALON Suite boasts over 360 locations across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,500 Members. To learn more about MY SALON Suite®, visit mysalonsuite . For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE MY SALON Suite

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED