New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard (25-334)
Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard (25-335)
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard (25-336)
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Superior Group Recalls Oliver & Smith Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability (25-337)
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations (25-338)
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death (25-339)
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist .
