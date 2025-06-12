BESLER Launches BESLER OMNIA: First All-In-One Reimbursement Platform For Medicare Cost Report Preparation & Submission

BESLER | Revenue Recovery & Hospital Reimbursement Solutions

BESLER OMNIA

BESLER launched BESLER OMNIA, the industry's first comprehensive platform to securely & seamlessly prepare & submit the 2552-10 & 287 Medicare Cost Reports.

- Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLERPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BESLER, a market leader in revenue recovery and hospital reimbursement solutions, announced today the launch of BESLER OMNIA, the industry's first comprehensive platform that enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly prepare and submit both 2552-10 and 287 Medicare Cost Reports in a single, secure solution.BESLER OMNIA was built in direct response to feedback from reimbursement professionals who wanted a unified, intuitive solution to eliminate the inefficiencies and risks of juggling multiple systems and manual processes.“Our clients told us they needed a simpler, more secure way to manage cost report preparation and submission,” said Jonathan Besler, President and CEO of BESLER.“We listened, and BESLER OMNIA is the result – a platform that not only streamlines every step of the process but also sets a new standard for security and convenience. We're proud to deliver a solution that truly puts our clients' needs first.”BESLER OMNIA combines the robust workpaper preparation capabilities of BESLER's Easy Work Papers with advanced cost report submission tools, all within a modern, user-friendly interface. Key enhancements include:.All-in-One Experience: Prepare and submit both 2552-10 and 287 cost reports from a single dashboard, with support for additional form sets on the roadmap..Seamless Upgrade: Existing BESLER customers have been automatically upgraded to BESLER OMNIA, with immediate access to new features and improvements..Enhanced Security: The platform introduces secure e-signature capabilities and single sign-on (SSO) for a safer, easy user experience..Frictionless Workflow: Streamlined processes reduce time and errors, empowering users to create accurate, auditable cost reports efficiently.BESLER OMNIA is cloud-based, accessible from anywhere, and supported by BESLER's expert reimbursement team. The launch supports BESLER's mission to make Medicare reimbursement simple, transparent, and reliable for healthcare providers nationwide.To learn more about BESLER OMNIA or to schedule a demonstration, visit BESLER's website or contact the BESLER team directly.About BESLERBESLER combines best-in-class healthcare finance expertise with proprietary technology to help hospitals improve revenue and reimbursement integrity. Over the last forty years, our revenue recovery and reimbursement solutions have delivered more than $4 billion of additional revenue to hundreds of hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit .

Kelly Wisness

BESLER

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.